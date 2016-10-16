Further appeal following Scottish Cup disorder

Police Scotland are continuing to investigate acts of violence, disorder and vandalism that took place during the pitch incursion immediately

Following the final whistle at Hampden Park after the Scottish Cup Final on Saturday 21 May 2016.

Thus far Police have made 85 arrests to date as part of this ongoing investigation, however, there are more suspects that police are keen to talk to.

Police Scotland is releasing images of individuals they are keen to trace whom they believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone with information about the identities of the persons pictured is asked to contact the Incident room at Govan Police Office, Greater Glasgow CID on 0141 532 5457 or the dedicated mailbox address: Scottishcupfinalpitchinvasion@scotland.pnn.police.uk or alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.