Further delays to opening of new Sick Kids Hospital

Edinburgh’s Sick Kids Hospital has been delayed until next year.

The latest setback means the £150-million facility, that was due to open this Autumn, won’t be open until May 2018 at the earliest.

An artist's impression. Sick Kids was meant to open this year.

It is the latest in a series of delays for the development.

It is understood that staff are today being told about the latest delay.

NHS Lothian have committed to making sure that the move happens in a ‘safe and effective’ manner.

Jacquie Campbell, Chief Officer for Acute Services, NHS Lothian said: “This is a huge project and it’s vital that we the building is fully operational before it opens to ensure we provide the best possible care to all our patients.

“Staff are being kept up to date with any developments on moving dates.”

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Miles Briggs said: “Families, parents and patients across the Lothians and eastern Scotland will be deeply disappointed and frustrated at this.

“This appears to be yet another delay to the opening of a vital new hospital facility, despite NHS Lothian guaranteeing that it would open next spring.

“Families deserve answers and clarification from both NHS Lothian and the Scottish Government about the reasons behind this delay and I will be seeking these on behalf of constituents.

“The SNP government’s handling of this whole project - which it claims is one of its flagship infrastructure investments - has been incredibly poor from the outset, having originally indicated a new hospital could be ready by the end of 2012.

“Since then we have seen delay after delay and this is unacceptable.”

Campaigners have expressed anger that, during the six years of delay, a similar facility in Glasgow has been completed with funding from the Scottish Government.