Gail Porter backs SSPCA Rehoming Week

The Scottish SPCA welcomed Gail Porter to their Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre yesterday to help spread the word about the charities national Rehoming Week.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity recently conducted research which shows that over 95% of the Scottish public are aware they can rehome a dog or cat from the charity, but less than 52% are aware that they can rehome fish, farm animals and exotic pets.

Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre Superintendent Sharon Comrie said, “We were delighted to welcome Gail Porter to our centre in Glasgow. As an animal lover herself it made sense to have her help spread the word about Rehoming Week 2017.

“It’s heartening to see that 80% of the Scottish public would consider rehoming their next pet from one of our centres, but unfortunately it seems that most people believe that they could only choose between cats and dogs when we have such a large variety of animals looking for a new home.

“Our national Rehoming Week is our chance to shout about all the wonderful animals in our care, from snakes and bearded dragons, to horses and chickens, and urge people to consider rehoming from one of our rescue centres.”

Gail Porter added, “I love the Scottish SPCA and fully support the work they do rescuing and rehoming animals. I know that cats and dogs make cute pictures but I was delighted to meet some of the snakes and small animals that the charity care for too.

“I strongly urge anyone who’s looking for a new pet to consider visiting their local Scottish SPCA centre and rehoming a pet in need of a second chance!”

Anyone interested in rehoming an animal should visit the Scottish SPCA animal rehoming page at www.scottishspca.org/rehome or share their story on social media with #RescuePetsMakeGreatPets.