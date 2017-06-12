Game of Thrones pop up bar to return to Edinburgh

Game of Thrones fan rejoice, Blood & Wine, the show’s themed pop-up bar, is back in Edinburgh this summer Following a hugely successful first run in January this year,

Blood & Wine will once again open its doors to coincide with Game of Thrones’ anticipated 7th season and Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival.

Winter is coming, as is this pop up bar.

The bar will offer an extensive selection of drinks sourced from within the pages of A Song Of Ice & Fire and an atmosphere.

Edinburgh’s response to Blood & Wine and Survive, which followed, was so good that the brains behind the concept, The Pop Up Geeks, have decided to expand the menu and create a more immersive drinking experience for the summer dates, meaning guests will get a true taste of the Seven Kingdoms.

The bar is returning to the cellar below Daylight Robbery on Dublin Street from 4th July until the end of August, from Tuesday – Friday from 5pm throughout July. August dates and times may vary so please check here for more info.

Due to the popularity the bar is going to reopen in Edinburgh.

It was reported in the Edinburgh Evening News during the first pop-up of the Game of Thrones bar that the popularity had shocked organisers.

Event manager Linden Wilkinson told our paper in January: “We’ve run out of mead. It is a lot more popular than we thought,” Wilkinson explains. “But it’s difficult to predict how an idea is going to take on.”