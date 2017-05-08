Game of Thrones pub crawl coming to Edinburgh

Following on from the successful Disney pub crawl in the Capital, a Game of Thrones themed pub crawl will land in the Capital in June.

The Game of Thrones themed crawl will come to Edinburgh on June 16.

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, in Game of Thrones

Prizes will be given to those with the best costume with the award decided on public vote.

The person with the best costume will win a holiday away. (Although perhaps not to Westeros)

The venues involved in the crawl are being kept under wraps however, they will be announced on the night and keep in line with the GOT theme.

Tickets for the crawl are priced at £5 with a number of different start times available.

A grab from Game of Thrones Season 4. Picture; via Sky

Guests will be emailed with a starting point and then will get a rep for the duration of the night.

For more details, users are being encouraged to visit the Crawl of Thrones Facebook page.