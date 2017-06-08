General Election 2017: Edinburgh declaration times in order

The 2017 promises to be one of the closest fought elections in recent memory, with Edinburgh playing a key role.

Not only will the election have an impact of the UK and Scotland as a whole.

With the first election since the EU referendum, it is likely to be a very close race.

Voting starts at 7am and ends at 10pm today. Here’s the timetable for what happens next, including when you can expect each declaration.

East Lothian 03:00

Midlothian 03:00

Livingston 03:30

Linlithgow & Falkirk East 03:30

Edinburgh East 04:00

Edinburgh North & Leith 04:00

Edinburgh South 04:00

Edinburgh South West 04:00

Edinburgh West 04:00

