General Election 2017: Edinburgh declaration times in order

The 2017 promises to be one of the closest fought elections in recent memory, with Edinburgh playing a key role.
Not only will the election have an impact of the UK and Scotland as a whole.
With the first election since the EU referendum, it is likely to be a very close race.
Voting starts at 7am and ends at 10pm today. Here’s the timetable for what happens next, including when you can expect each declaration.
East Lothian 03:00
Midlothian 03:00
Livingston 03:30
Linlithgow & Falkirk East 03:30
Edinburgh East 04:00
Edinburgh North & Leith 04:00
Edinburgh South 04:00
Edinburgh South West 04:00
Edinburgh West 04:00
The Edinburgh Evening News will be running a live blog from the first result and you can follow all our updates across our social media platforms.