General Election 2017: Who won the battle of the photo ops?

IT has been a campaign of guitar playing, beer drinking and getting friendly with alpacas.

A photographer’s dream, the 2017 general election will be remembered by many for the amusing pictures it threw up as candidates sought the public’s vote.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie MSP visits an alpaca farm on the outskirts of Edinburgh. Picture; Robert Perry

Never one to let the media down, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie MSP added a portrait of himself with an alpaca in the Pentland Hills Regional Park to an impressively long line of animal-related election pictures.

He later swapped posing with furry friends, however, for a snap with a DeLorean “Back To The Future” car in South Queensferry.

Over in the west, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joined MP Mhairi Black on the election trail, enjoying not only a pint at the Kelburn Brewery in Barrhead, but a sing-song and a strum on a guitar in a music shop in Paisley.

She also took part in a seniors’ exercise class at Bishopbriggs Leisure Centre, supporting candidate John Nicolson.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale put on pink boxing gloves Picture; Neil Hanna

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale put on pink boxing gloves to have a go at CardioWall exercise after a speech on mental health at the Assembly Rooms.

She also headed off to Fife where a picture of herself and Dunfermline and West Fife ­candidate Cara Hilton was taken.

And along with many eager onlookers, the bookworm took part in a reading at Better World Books.

In a more light-hearted moment, Dugdale posed with an electric drill as she visited Parkhead Housing Association on the election campaign trail, with Glasgow East candidate Kate Watson.

Nicola Sturgeon takes part in a seniors exercise class at Bishopbriggs Leisure Centre. Picture; Getty

Never camera shy, Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson enjoyed many moments in front of the media.

These included being snapped giving Conservative candidate Paul Masterton a supportive embrace as they toured the streets of Giffnock, stopping off at an ice-cream parlour.