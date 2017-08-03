Germany flight makes emergency landing at Edinburgh Airport

Have your say

A FLIGHT en route to Germany made an emergency landing at Edinburgh Airport after a woman fell ill aboard.

The Reykjavik to Dusseldorf flight was over Scotland when it raised the alarm at 9am on Thursday.

The Wow Air flight landed at Edinburgh Airport at around 9.30am and was met by paramedics.

The passenger, a woman in her 50s, is believed to have suffered a heart-related problem.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We got a call at 9.10am about a plane which had been redirected.

“Our special operations response team based nearby were first on the scene and they attended to the patient.”

A spokeswoman for airline Wow Air said the flight would be back in the air by mid-morning.