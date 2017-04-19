Girls shot alongside Malala set for Edinburgh University

Two girls who were walking home with Malala, the female education activist who was shot by a Taliban gunman, are to attend Edinburgh University.

Kainat Riaz and Shazia Ramzan were accompanying Malala home from their school in Mingora after a chemistry exam when Taliban stopped their car and shot at them.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Shazia said: “The Taliban stopped us, two boys – or men,”

“One was in the front and the other one came to the back. He said: ‘Who is Malala?’ We had our faces covered [with niqabs], but Malala didn’t.”

“We were looking at him and then he shot Malala in the forehead. He shot me on my hand and shoulder, and Kainat’s shoulder as well. Then he started shooting randomly.”

Following the attack all girls were treated in hospital while Malala – who suffered life-threatening injuries, was transferred to the UK for surgery.

Both girls have now been offered the opportunity to study nursing at Edinburgh University, with Gordon Brown helping them secure funding.