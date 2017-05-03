Glasgow/Edinburgh trains back running after signalling fault

Rail passengers faced severe delays this morning after a signalling fault at Newbridge caused some cancellations.

ScotRail has now resumed operating twice-hourly services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street.

Services will leave Edinburgh Waverley on the hour and half-past the hour.

Edinburgh-bound services from Glasgow will depart at quarter past and and quarter to the hour.

Scotrail has apologised for the delays.

It is expected that services will continute to be disrupted for some time due to the backlog.