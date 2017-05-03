Glasgow/Edinburgh trains cancelled due to signalling fault

Rail passengers will be delayed ‘until midday’ due to a signalling fault at Newbridge.

Services between Edinburgh, Dunblane,Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High, Helensburgh Central via Airdrie and Milngavie via Airdrie will be delayed/revised as a result of the incident.

Passengers that have a valid ticket can use it on FirstBus between Stirling, Larbert, Falkirk, Camelon, Polmont, Linlithgow and Edinburgh.

Delays are expected until at least midday.

Scotrail has apologised for the delay.

A number of trains have been delayed and it is expected that services will be disrupted for some time due to the backlog.