‘Glasgow is Green/Blue’ t-shirts on sale in Edinburgh

Residents in Edinburgh are used to tourist shops aiming t-shirts and other products at those who visit the city in their thousands each year.

However, a collection of t-shirts has provoked a backlash from some who live in the Capital.

While Edinburgh t-shirts and memorabilia are common to see, some may be slightly perplexed by the collection at the Royal House of Scotland on Princes Street.

The store is currently selling pro-Celtic and Rangers t-shirts in their Princes Street store.

The t-shirts read ‘Glasgow is Green - Celtic Till I Die’ and ‘Glasgow is Blue- Rangers Till I Die’

However, despite being in Edinburgh, there was no Hearts of Hibs version.

The t-shirts are currently on sale in Edinburgh

One Twitter user wrote: “Assuming there are Edinburgh is Green/Edinburgh is Maroon T-shirts on sale in Glasgow too”

