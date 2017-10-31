Glasgow to offer personalised bus shelter messages

You can now get a personalised bus shelter in Glasgow.

A business dedicated to personalising gifts, Book of Everyone, has introduced a new project in which you can design a bus shelter billboard celebrating someone in your life.

They call it “immortalise your legend” and it is encouraging the people of Glasgow to write a message to someone who deserves a billboard about them.

All you have to do is write their name and chose from a list of reasons why they are a legend to you. The reasons vary from “you’re the kick in my Buckfast”, or, “you wear a t-shirt even when its pure baltic oot”, to, “you’re my favourite. Except for tablet”.

While the phrases are also Glasgow-orientated could the same thing be rolled out soon in Edinburgh? Would you like to see it happen? Let us know in the comments below.

To design your own bus shelter head over to the Book of Everyone website here: https://thebookofeveryone.com/uk/specials/glasgow