Gogar underpass to close from tonight

The Gogar underpass is to close tonight from 8pm in both directions until 6am tomorrow.

The underpass will also be shut temporarily over the weekend.

A diversion has been put in place to allow the installation of new digital screens.

The underpass is closed citybound from 8pm Wednesday 19 April reopening at 6am on April 20. It is then closed in both directions from 8pm over the course of the weekend.

Diversions will be in place using the Gogar roundabout.

Hibs fans travelling to the Scottish Cup semi final clash against Aberdeen should not be affected by the works but have been encouraged to leave in plenty of time.

The A90 carriageway at Burnshot will also be closed tonight with diversions via Burnshot slip roads.