Gogar underpass to remain closed until Sunday

The Gogar underpass is to remain closed until Sunday in both directions until 6am tomorrow.

Traffic came to a standstill around Edinburgh Airport heading into the city centre this morning as commuters used the diversion in place.

A diversion has been put in place to allow the installation of new digital screens.

The underpass will also be shut over the weekend causing havoc for commuters, especially those travelling to Glasgow for the Hibernian Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Gogar underpass is closed citybound from 8pm Wednesday 19 April reopening at 6am on April 20. It is then closed in both directions from 8pm over the course of the weekend.

The Citybound underpass is closed from 8pm and remaining closed until Sunday morning. The Westbound underpass closed 8pm closing also on Thursday and Friday night, 6pm - 6am on Saturday night.

Commuters have been warned that lane closures are in place on all slip roads.

Hibs fans travelling to the Scottish Cup semi final clash against Aberdeen have been encouraged to leave in plenty of time.

The A90 carriageway at Burnshot will also be closed tonight with diversions via Burnshot slip roads.

**Please note an earlier version of this article stated that the Gogar roundabout would reopen at 6am. This has been updated to reflect new information regarding the roadworks.**