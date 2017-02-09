Gordon Strachan: ‘I used to fight Irvine Welsh’s brother’

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has spoken of growing up on the streets of north Edinburgh as he celebrates his 60th birthday.

Strachan – who earned 50 caps for Scotland and played for teams including Aberdeen and Manchester United – turns 60 today.

Describing his time in Muirhouse, he said he grew up round the corner from Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh.

He said: “I used to fight with his brother, regularly. Bump into him in the street, have an argument. I am sure it was his brother, at least. I remember – he [Welsh] was a tiny wee guy, but he is a big lad now, isn’t he? I left home when I was 15. And I think the drug thing was just starting when I was leaving. It just used to be a hard area – if you said something you’d get a smack in the chops but no-one was going to knife you.”

He said he also had many happy memories of the area, adding: “I thought it was brilliant. I had football pitches next to the house, a golf course and a beach – it was all there for me to enjoy myself.”

