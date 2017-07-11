Gorgie and Dalry homes ‘most sought after’ for first time buyers

Gorgie and Dalry is rising up the ranks of Edinburgh’s most sought after locations when it comes to first time buyers, according to latest figures.

The number of one-bedroom flats sold in the area over the last three months rose by 25.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile in Leith, the number of one-bed flats sold dropped by 4.5 per cent.

According to property experts ESPC, which compiled the data, Gorgie and Dalry is proving popular due to its affordablity and supply of flats.

In Leith, the average selling price of a one-bedroom flat has increased by 7.6 per cent, with an average selling price of £137,958, while in Gorgie and Dalry the average selling price is £129,585 – an increase of 14.2 per cent.

Maria Botha Lopez, business analyst at ESPC, said: “The new normal seems to be a market without an abundance of new listings replenishing the available supply.

“This tips the market in favour of sellers, who are likely to see a lot of interest in their property if it is located in a sought-after area, and meets the needs of the buyers on the market.”