11 youths charged over assaults in Gorgie

Police say they have charged a number of youths in connection with the serious assault of three people in Gorgie.

The attacks are said to have taken place in Gorgie Road, near Robertson Avenue, around 9pm on Wednesday, April 12, when three teenagers were attacked.

Three males, all aged 17, suffered serious facial injuries and were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Detectives said 11 males, aged 14 to 17, have been charged with various assault offences.

A 15-year-old has also been charged with robbery and the 17-year-old has also been charged with possession of a “bladed item”.

They will all be reported to the Children’s Reporter and Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Robbie Wallace of the Violence Reduction Team said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked assault which left three teenagers with painful injuries and we’ve been carrying out extensive enquiries since.

“I want to make it clear that violent crime will not be tolerated and we will use all resources available to us to pursue perpetrators of this.”