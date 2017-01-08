Armed police swoop on flat

Armed police swooped on Saturday evening amid reports of a man with a ‘gun’ in a Harrison Road flat.

The specialist team stormed the property around 11pm – but discovered only legally owned weapons used in sport.

Police and other emergency services had gathered at Tynecastle High School before the raid.

A police spokesman said: “We urge the public to remain vigilant with regards to firearms and anyone with concerns can call Police Scotland on 101 or report these anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”