Armed police swoop on flat

Armed police swooped on Saturday evening amid reports of a man with a ‘gun’ in a Harrison Road flat.
The specialist team stormed the property around 11pm – but discovered only legally owned weapons used in sport.
Police and other emergency services had gathered at Tynecastle High School before the raid.
A police spokesman said: “We urge the public to remain vigilant with regards to firearms and anyone with concerns can call Police Scotland on 101 or report these anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.