Bus passenger suffers serious medical emergency on Gorgie Road

Two ambulances have responded to a medical incident on Gorgie Road involving a man in his 50s.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The patient was treated on the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson described the condition as “serious” in response to an “immediate response” call. “The type of calls categorised as immediate response can be patients who are in cardiac arrest, not breathing or are vulnerable.”

A passenger called the ambulance service after the man took ill on Lothian bus service number 33.

Paramedics are still on the scene and as a result there is significant congestion in the area.

There were delays of around 15 minutes to services due to the police and ambulances being at the scene. Services have now all returned to normal.

The passengers were all transferred on to the next 33 bus.

Police and ambulance crews attended the incident on the Wheatfield Road junction after the man took ill on a bus.