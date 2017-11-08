First look: Gorgie Road McDonald’s given revamp

McDonald’s on Gorgie Road has reopened after a digital makeover that has seen it double in size.

The transformation of the branch has also created 30 new jobs.

The McDonald's is set for a revamp

To improve the speed and ease of ordering, customers now have the option to use one of the restaurant’s self-order kiosks which allow them to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals.

The restaurant has also doubled in size with the addition of 40 new seats, while table service has also been introduced to take the stress out of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food.

Franchisee Graham Angus, who owns and operates the Gorgie Road restaurant, said: “The restaurant changes are designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible - whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing parents with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.

“The new seating means we are almost doubling the size of the restaurant and because of this, we’re able to offer 30 new jobs.

“When ordering with the new kiosks customers will have the option to make different food choices, for example swapping fries for a side salad or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal.”

In restaurants where table service has been introduced previously, the firm says customer feedback has been positive; with families not having to leave children unattended while queuing, and many people feeling it means they have more time to chat with friends and family. McDonald’s is currently trialling other features which could soon be introduced to the revamped branches, including letting customers customise burgers.