Investigation launched as man’s body discovered at Edinburgh cemetery

Police are launching an investigation after the body of a man was found in a graveyard in Edinburgh

Emergency services, police, firefighters and paramedics arrived at the graveyard around 7pm after a member of public contacted them over the discovery.

An area of the graveyard was taped-off by police according to reports.

Police have confirmed the death is being treated as non-suspicious

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing however the death is currently being treated as non-suspicious‎.”