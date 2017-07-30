Investigation launched as man’s body discovered at Edinburgh cemetery

Police are launching an investigation after the body of a man was found in a graveyard in Edinburgh
Emergency services, police, firefighters and paramedics arrived at the graveyard around 7pm after a member of public contacted them over the discovery.
An area of the graveyard was taped-off by police according to reports.
Police have confirmed the death is being treated as non-suspicious
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing however the death is currently being treated as non-suspicious.”
