Man knocked to ground in attempted robbery in Gorgie

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in Westfield Road.

The incident happened about 12.45am on Saturday.

A 44-year-old man was walking home westwards along Westfield Road when he was approached from behind and knocked to the ground.

The suspect then demanded money from the male and on receiving none ran off in the direction of Stevenson Road.

The suspect is described as male, white, 20’s - 30’s, 5ft 8ins - 5ft 11ins, thin build, gaunt appearance, short black hair, wearing dark clothing and spoke with a Scottish accent.

Constable Jenna Lawrie of Corstorphine Violence Reduction Unit said: “We’re still conducting enquiries in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognise the suspect description”

Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around this time is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.