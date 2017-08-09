Missing man Dominic Succell found safe and well

Police have confirmed that missing man, Dominic Succell has been found safe and well in Edinburgh.

The public have been thanked for their support during the appeal.

Tomorrow (Thursday 10 Aug) at 11am, Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn will be in Edinburgh’s St Andrew’s Square to unveil the prototype house that will be used in Scotland’s first village for the homeless.

Work has begun on the 1.5 acre Social Bite village in Granton with the first residents expected to be onsite by Christmas. To give the public a closer view of the innovative project, a prototype house which will be used in the project will be on display in the square for the duration of the Edinburgh Festival.

Designed by architect Johnathon Avery of Tiny House Scotland, the homes will be based on his innovative, highly insulated ‘NestHouse’ model. The energy efficient, eco-friendly, sustainable homes will each have two loft bedrooms, a shared WC with shower, a lounge with a wood burner, and a small kitchen and dining area.

The homes will be manufactured by Carbon Dynamic, a company specialising in modular buildings with exceptional levels of insulation. Made using sustainable materials, the homes are cost effective and low energy, and the transportable housing units are ideal should Social Bite need to reuse or relocate to another suitable location in the future.

Josh Littlejohn will be available for photos and interviews alongside at the prototype house at 11am alongside members of the team from Cyrenians, the main charity partner on the project.