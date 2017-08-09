Police hunting missing man Dominic Succell in Edinburgh

Police are appealing for help to help trace a man reported missing from the west of the City.

Dominic Succell was last seen in the Stenhouse area about 9pm on Monday.

The 24-year-old has not been in contact with friends or family since this time and concern is now growing for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, with short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Inspector Neil Whiteside from Wester Hailes police station said: “Anyone who thinks they have seen him since Monday or knows where we can find him, is asked to contact police immediately. Similarly if Dominic sees this appeal, we’d ask him to contact us or his family to let us know he’s okay.”