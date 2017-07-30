Police operation underway at Edinburgh cemetery

Have your say

A police operation is currently underway at a cemetery on Dalry Road in Edinburgh.

Emergency services, police, firefighters and paramedics, are in attendance at the graveyard with a police officers guarding the entrances to the cemetery.

An area of the graveyard has been tapped-off by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident on Dalry Road.

“For operational reasons, we are unable to say any more on the matter.”