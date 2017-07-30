Police operation underway at Edinburgh cemetery

A police operation is currently underway at a cemetery on Dalry Road in Edinburgh.
Emergency services, police, firefighters and paramedics, are in attendance at the graveyard with a police officers guarding the entrances to the cemetery.
An area of the graveyard has been tapped-off by police.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident on Dalry Road.
“For operational reasons, we are unable to say any more on the matter.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.