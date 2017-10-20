Tynecastle FC to promote Edinburgh children’s charity

Tynecastle Football Club players are set to wear strips promoting the Children 1st charity under a new partnership between the team and the Edinburgh-based organisation.

The deal follows months and will see the club work towards raising between £2,000 to £3,000 for the charity at future fundraising events.

Tynecastle has been active in the past in raising funds for charities with £1,800 donated to Western General’s cancer ward and £750 to the Jamie Skinner foundation that was set up when the former player tragically died during a match in 2013.

Rangers captain Lee Wallace was joined by his Hearts counterpart Christophe Berra at the the launch yesterday to unveil the club’s new away shirt bearing the charity’s logo.

Tynecastle FC Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Dalgleish, said the partnership was a perfect fit for the community-based club.

“We wanted to be associated with a charity that fits with what we have, which is children,” he said.

“Predominantly we are a youth football club.

“It’s not just a one off here’s a strip and on you go.

“It’s a partnership to try and raise some funds for a fantastic charity.”

Set up in 1884 as the Royal Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children the charity switched names to Children 1st in 1995 to emphasise a message that children were at the heart of what they do.

The announcement comes as a big advertising boost for the local charity, which is based on the Capital’s Whitehouse Loan. It currently puts 90 pence of every pound raised back into its children’s services.

Children 1st Senior Community Fundraiser, Rajan Johnson, said: “We don’t have money or a budget to go and put up a billboard or do a TV or radio advert.

“So for a club like this to come along and wear our logo is amazing.

“It’s good to get our name out there to those people who wouldn’t normally know who we are and they may just google us to find out what we do.

“There might be people we can support just by seeing our name on their shirts.”

Tynecastle coach Wallace was also in attendance to support the launch alongside Hearts captain Berra.

The Rangers captain has been involved with the youth football club for three years after joining with childhood team mate and current team manager Steven Vinter.

The 30-year-old said: “Three years we’ve been involved and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

“I think the players we got make it all the more worth while.

“I’m one of these guys who are all for football clubs going down that route. I think it’s great for the city and for the club moving forward so anything we can try and do to help we’ll obviously do that.”

Berra added: “It’s a local Edinburgh team and hopefully a couple of the boys will have the chance to do one day what Lee and I have achieved.

“I think Hearts are a very community club and we’re a family club as well and anything that counts to help or benefit other people that are not as fortunate as us is always close to the club’s heart.”

