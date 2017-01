FAMILIES in the Gracemount area of the city have been left in darkness following a powercut.

One worried resident said: “There is no electricity in Gracemount area.”

SP Energy Networks have reassured households engineers are working to restore supplies.

Dozens of messages reporting powercuts flooded in on social media.