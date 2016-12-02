Man arrested following armed robbery at Granton post office

Police have detained a man and are actively looking for two others in connection with an armed robbery in Edinburgh on Friday, December 2nd.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

At around 9am three males entered the Granton Post Office on Granton Mains Avenue.

They then threatened staff members with a bladed weapon before stealing a sum of money.

The men then fled the scene in a black Mini Cooper with the registration number SM15 UXB and were last seen heading south on Granton Mains Avenue.

Anyone who has information in relation to this matter or who has seen the black Mini Cooper is asked to contact Police Scotland immediately.

One of the suspects is described as white, in his early 20s and wore a grey tracksuit, black puffa jacket with a tracksuit top underneath, black trainers with white soles and black gloves.

Detective Sergeant Robbie Wallace of the Violence Reduction Unit based in Corstorphine said: “Crimes of this nature are rare for Edinburgh and an extensive investigation is now underway to trace those responsible.

“No one was injured in this incident however staff members within the shop were left badly shaken.

“At this time we’re pursuing all lines of inquiry and I urge anyone with relevant information to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or alternatively an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.