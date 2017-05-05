Mystery as skip emptied in Granton car park

STUNNED staff arrived at work to find a huge skip missing from the car park and contents dumped in a pile in front of their offices.

The container vanished overnight yesterday from in front of a closed kitchen and bathroom firm at Granton’s New Broompark Business Park.

Discarded household fittings littering the driveway include a bath and fridge after the company went bust last month.

“They must’ve done it in the wee small hours,” said a 46-year-old officer worker.

“We could get trouble at night because it’s a bonfire waiting to happen.

“It’s potentially a case of monkey see, monkey do as well because if other people see it they might think they came dump their rubbish here too.”

The skip was used to store old removed home interiors outside Fair-Price Kitchen and Bathrooms.

Documents lodged at Companies House reveal the firm was set-up by 67-year-old plumber David Falconer in 2010 before being wound up last month.

A member of staff at Loanhead-based M McKenzie Skip Hire confirmed they had a skip at the business park but “knew nothing” about it being moved and rubbish left behind.

“It’s quite windy down here today and it’s moving further across the car park,” said the office worker. “We phoned the skip company twice. The first time we spoke to a secretary who told us to phone back.

“When we did a man told us he’d take the rubbish but someone had to pay for the disposal of it.”

After the Evening News got involved, business park landlords Ryden are believed to have brought their own skip to collect the rubbish.

“The chances it could end up getting billed to us, which we’re not very happy about,” said Nigel Kennedy, director of award-winning events caterer Appetite Direct, which leases one of the units.

“Fly-tipping is a real problem around here. We’ve had incidents where people have pitched up in a van, taken stuff out and ditched it behind the units.

“It’s frustrating because ultimately we have to pay through our service charges.

Business owners at New Broompark are now hopeful the skip waste will be removed today.

“There was a couple of guys picking at it with litter grabbers,” said Mr Kennedy. “It’s ridiculous because there’s a bath in there – it’ll take them till next week.”

No-one from Ryden was available for comment, nor were bosses at M McKenzie Skip Hire.

