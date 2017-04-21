Work could begin on Granton marina by end of the year

WORK will begin within months on a new £500 million waterfront development after plans for a 300-berth marina were given the green light.

And now developers hope that the path has been cleared for the full Granton Harbour masterplan – which will feature 2000 new homes, a hotel and shops.

The first stage will see a marina office, community boat yard with dry dock and car parking built – in what has been described as “the focal point” of the regeneration of Granton.

Edinburgh Marina will become the first new marina next to a capital city in Europe for several decades.

It is thought work could be completed by 2019 – before attention switches to wider plans for affordable housing, a retirement living complex, conference facilities and a medical centre in the area.

Developers are now holding talks with Marine Scotland and other bodies to secure a licence for the water-based elements of the proposal.

Granton Central Development, which is heading the project, has also put forward detailed designs for a sea wall.

It said its plans would create 900 permanent jobs and provide a massive boost to the Capital’s economy.

Planning permission for the first stage marks the culmination of more than 13 years of proposals for the harbour, which has seen its redevelopment stalled since initial blueprints were drawn up for a marina, hotel, flats and leisure facilities in 2003.

Kevin Fawcett, from Granton Central Developments Limited, said: “This is a further important milestone in the half-billion pound regeneration of Granton Harbour and is a huge boost for Edinburgh.

“As well as the construction jobs, this development is projected to provide over 900 new permanent jobs, in stunning surroundings with views over the Forth and close to Edinburgh city centre.

“The new Edinburgh Marina will provide a vital boost to the Edinburgh economy and Scotland’s marine tourism.”

Granton Harbour will be just two-and-a-half miles from the city centre and it’s hoped the tram line will eventually surge into the development.

The plans were previously held up over fears they would obstruct a potential future tram stop in Granton.

Council planning officials said as they granted the first stage of the masterplan: “The position and design of the proposed marina building will create a sense of place.

“Its modern and contemporary design, together with its setting adjacent to the water, would make a positive contribution to the area.”

Planning consent has been sought for the next stages of the development and Mr Fawcett hopes that permission for the hotel and apartment block, which sits over the marina, and the retirement and family homes, will “come along” at the same time as the marina is built.

fiona.pringle@jpress.co.uk