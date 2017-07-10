Great British Bake Off winner to visit Edinburgh

Candice Brown is to visit Edinburgh this summer.

The Great British Bake Off winner will be coming to WHSmith Edinburgh on July 17 at 5pm.

The secondary school teacher and pub landlord’s daughter stole the show with her amazing bakes and weekly lipstick change in The Great British Bake Off tent of 2016.

The Sunday Times columnist will be bringing out her first cookbook specialising in home comforts.

Speaking ahead of the launch of her new cookbook, Candice said: “I am so excited and beyond proud to be able to share with you my very first book.

“It is filled with recipes that I love, my family and friends love and I hope you will love them too.

“I am all about comfort food, decadent bakes and huge slices.

“It has been my absolute pleasure testing and writing these recipes that I encourage you to try, change and make your own.

“Baking shouldn’t be scary or difficult and I think my book will show this Bake, share and smile.’