Greyfriars Bobby wins public vote to be named Edinburgh’s 101st historical object

The statue of Greyfriars Bobby has been declared as the capital’s most most-loved object following an overwhelming win in the public vote to find the concluding object within a popular city-wide visitor experience.

The cherished Greyfriars Bobby statue has taken the final spot in Edinburgh’s 101 Objects after hundreds of votes from the public declared him the favourite.

Sitting on Edinburgh’s George IV Bridge since 1873, the sculpture was created in honour of a loyal Skye Terrier named Bobby who allegedly visited the grave of his master for 14 years, a policeman named John Gray who was buried in Greyfriars Kirkyard.

Greyfriars Bobby will be added to the existing trail of historical objects found across the city.

Visitors are encouraged not to rub the statue nose, despite it being passed off as a recent tradition, as it was revealed that such action was burnishing the metal on his muzzle.

This issue was highlighted in an Edinburgh Evening News campaign urging visitors to keep their hands off Bobby.

Nicholas Hotham, Head of External Relations at Edinburgh World Heritage is thrilled to welcome Greyfriars Bobby into Edinburgh’s historical trail of 101 objects. He said:

“When creating our Edinburgh’s 101 Objects experience we knew we wanted to give the public an opportunity to have their say in what the final object should be. Greyfriars Bobby holds a special place in so many people’s hearts and this nomination proves just how significant this little dog, and his story, really are to the city.

“Now we have our final object in place the trail is complete and visitors can get out and discover everything from miniature coffins originally found on Arthur’s Seat to a signed screenplay from one of Scotland’s biggest movies, Trainspotting, to the first blended Scotch Whisky created back in the 1800s. Greyfriars Bobby fits perfectly into this diverse and intriguing walking trail through Edinburgh’s past and we’re confident our visitors will leave with another fascinating story to tell.”

To mark the occasion, members of the Skye Terrier Club from across the UK, gathered tail to tail for a special meet-up in front of the landmark. For more information on Edinburgh’s 101 Objects or to plan your own walking trail through the attraction visit www.edinburgh.org/101.