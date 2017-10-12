‘Gridlock’ at Dean Bridge during rush hour commute

Have your say

Drivers have been warned to avoid Dean Bridge if possible due to traffic delays in the area.

Is is thought that extra traffic during rush hour, coupled with temporary lights on Queensferry Road and works in the area are causing the delays.

Readers have been quick to get in touch regarding ‘massive’ tailbacks thought to be due to emergency works due to a cable fault.

Lothian Buses announced that there were delays to the 19 36 37 X37 41 X43 104 107 113 services with Lothian Country and other services also informing passengers.

Delays of at least 10 minutes are expected to continue throughout the morning.