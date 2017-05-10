Half of Scots drivers turn blind eye to 20mph zones

More than half of Scottish drivers admit to breaking 20mph speed limits, a survey has found.

The poll of 2000 motorists found that 49 per cent of Scots have driven faster than 24mph in the zones within the past year.

The UK average is 52 per cent.

The research, commissioned by road safety charity Brake and insurance firm Churchill, also found that 25-34 year-olds across the UK are most likely to speed in such areas.

The new Scotland sample further shows that eight in 10 (79 per cent) think traffic is too fast in their neighbourhood for the safety of children on foot or bike.

The survey comes as Edinburgh City Council rolls out controversial 20mph zones across the Capital.

It was published to mark the United Nations’ road safety week, which highlights that 500 children are killed on roads around the world every day.

Dave Nichols, community engagement manager at Brake, said: “All children have the right to play safely and live a healthy life without fear – rights that are universally recognised by the United Nations and world leaders.

“Yet, in the UK, one of the most developed countries in the world, our children are often denied these rights because of the lethal danger posed by fast traffic.

“That’s why, in a week when the UN is asking people across the world to #SlowDown on roads, we’re calling on UK drivers to take the lead in making roads safer for children – by driving at 20mph or less and taking more care in communities.”