Hamilton Place closed to buses for next 5 days

Hamilton Place will be closed for the next five days to eastbound buses for works to be carried out.

Aternative bus stop will be in use for diverted services, with Lothian Buses issuing a map showing the changes to services.

Service 36 will be unable to serve Hamilton Place or Henderson Row and instead will be diverted via Kerr Street, Circus Place, Great King Street and Dundas Street on journeys towards Ocean Terminal.

Service 61 will operate via Dundas Street to Hamilton Place and stop opposite its usual terminus on Henderson Row, and will return to the city centre via Circus Place and Heriot Row.

