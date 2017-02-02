Harry Potter quiz set for Capital

So you think you know your Hufflepuffs from your Slytherins and Gryffindors?

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Harry Potter books. Stock image

Wizards in Edinburgh have the chance to put themselves to the test as is as Waterstones at the West End hosts a Professors of Hogwarts quiz to mark the annual Harry Potter Book Night.

Those wishing to take partts (aka the non-Muggles) are invited to dress in Wizarding attire frocks and thinking caps (but no Sorting Hats, allowed) and form a team to see if your Potter trivia will be enough to claim the victory.

The quiz takes place from 6.30-8pm in Cafe W on the second floor of the store and entry is free, with all ages welcome.

The guest list can be found in the shop at the ground floor tills. For more information call 0131-226 2666.

Enjoy a spellbinding night (with no unfordivable curses) and put your knowledge to the test!

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland