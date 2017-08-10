Harry Potter’s childhood home up for sale

Are you a Harry Potter fan with a cool million to spare?

The house used as the childhood home of the boy-wizard in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows is on the market. For the sum of £995,000, De Vere House in the Suffolk village of Lavenham can be yours. The Grade I listed building, which stood in as Godric’s Hollow (where Potter was born), features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and 0.4 acres of gardens. But De Vere House – believed to have been built in the 15th century by the 12th Earl of Oxford – is far from the first iconic movie house to come on the market.

The house where Harry Potter was forced to live under the stairs was on sale for �475,000 in 2016 (Photo: Warren Little/Getty)

Another of Harry Potter’s childhood abodes went on sale last year, when a house on Bracknell’s Picket Post Close – more familiar to movie fans as 4 Privet Drive – became available for £475,000.

Guildford’s Albury Park Mansion, which was used as the location of the wedding between Carrie and Sir Hamish Banks in Four Weddings and a Funeral, was accepting offers of over £1 million.

The garden scenes for that on-screen wedding, meanwhile, were shot at a six-bedroom home in London’s Craven Hill Gardens, when sold earlier this year for £13.5 million.

Bloxworth House in Dorset, used in John Schlesinger’s 1967 adaptation of Far From the Madding Crowd, went on sale in 2013 for £4m.

In the US, the Chicago house featured in 1990 comedy Home Alone sold for $1.58m (£1m) in 2012.