Harry Styles announces Scottish show as part of world tour

Harry Styles has announced 56 new shows as part of his world tour with the One Direction star playing the SSE Hydro on April 14 2018.

Tickets will go on sale 9am, Friday 16 June priced £51.10 - £62.45 (inc. admin fee) and will be available from www.thessehydro.com or 0844 395 4000.

Support acts for the European stage of the tour have not yet been revealed.

The first leg of Harry Styles Live On Tour, which sold out in record time, will kick off in September 2017 visiting intimate venues around the world and featuring support from MUNA.

Harry Styles’ self-titled debut album was released May 12th and soared to the top of the charts around the world.

In the U.S. it topped the Billboard 200 album chart with over 230,000 equivalent album units sold and 193,000 traditional albums sold, making history as the biggest debut sales week for a U.K. male artist’s first full-length album since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets on presale but have been warned that demand is ‘incredibly high’