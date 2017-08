Have properties increased or decreased in value in your area?

Have your say

Last week, our spread discussed the changing property scene in the Capital.

According to our findings, high demand and low supply has led the Capital’s property market to become a “feeding frenzy” as buyers desperately try to outbid their rivals.

Some prices in the city had increased by almost 20% but did property increase in your area?

Here’s the breakdown from the ESPC House Price Report.

Edinburgh City Centre All Properties

May 2017 £322,940

May 2016 £282,739

Change: 14.2%

Abbeyhill / Meadowbank 1 bedroom flat

May 2017: £152,373

May 2016 £130,107

Change: 17.1%

Dalry / Gorgie / Slateford / Chesser

1 bedroom flat

May 2017 £135,479

May 2016 £112,982

Change 19.9%

Leith Walk / Easter Road / Pilrig / Bonnington 1 bedroom flat

May 2017 £139,518

May 2016 £136,767

Change: 2.0%

Polwarth / Shandon / Tollcross 1 bedroom flat

May 2017 £177,999

May 2016 £180,707

Change: -1.5%

Bellevue / Hillside / Broughton 2 bedroom flat

May 2017 £242,594

May 2016 £267,148

Change: -9.2%

Leith / The Shore / Granton 2 bedroom flat

May 2017: £181,191

May 2016 £160,678

Change: 12.8%

Marchmont / Bruntsfield 2 bedroom flat

May 2017 £331,785

May 2016 £310,741

Change 6.8%

Morningside / Merchiston 2 bedroom flat

May 2017 £292,201

May 2016 £250,237

Change: 16.8%

New Town / West End 2 bedroom flat

May 2017 £377,603

May 2016 £334,039

Change: 13.0%

Newington / Grange / Blackford 2 bedroom flat

May 2017 £263,651

May 2016 £255,261

Change: 3.3%

Portobello / Joppa 2 bedroom flat

May 2017 £205,836

May 2016 £187,944

Change: 9.5%

Stockbridge / Comely Bank / Fettes / Canonmills 2 bedroom flat

May 2017 £270,626

May 2016 £269,022

Change: 0.6%

Trinity / Newhaven / Inverleith 2 bedroom flat

May 2017 £243,374

May 2016 £227,221

Change 7.1%

Blackhall / Davidsons Mains / Silverknowes / Cramond / Barnton / Cammo 3 bedroom house

May 2017 £374,023

May 2016 £357,657

Change 4.6%

Corstorphine / Clermiston / South Gyle / East Craigs 3 bedroom house

May 2017 £315,407

May 2016 £294,549

Change 7.1%

Currie / Balerno / Juniper Green 3 bedroom house

May 2017 £291,463

May 2016 £317,954

Change -8.3%

Liberton / Gilmerton 3 bedroom house

May 2017 £237,939

May 2016 £240,609

Change -1.1%

South Queensferry / Dalmeny 3 bedroom house

May 2017 £211,953

May 2016 £213,243

Change: -0.6%

Lothians

East Lothian All Properties

May 2016 £227,751

May 2017 £213,961

Change: 6.4%

Midlothian All Properties

May 2017: £202,975

May 2016 £186,508 Change: 8.8%

West Lothian All Properties

May 2017: £167,872

May 2017 £173,973

Change-3.5%