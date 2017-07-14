Hazardous material on fire at Livingston factory blaze

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a Livingston factory where hazardous material is believed to be on fire.

More than 40 firefighters are battling the blaze which broke out around 2pm on Friday at Wyman Gordon at Houston Industrial Estate in Livingston.

Specialist chemical support crews are also on the scene.

Due to the nature of the fire, fire crews are unable to use water to extinguish the flames.

Wyman Gordon fabricates products for the aerospace and energy markets.

It is believed that fire started when an employee was operating a grinder near flammable materials.

Reports on social media suggest that nearby businesses and residents have been evacuated by emergency services.

Police have cordoned off Houston Road and closed all roads within Houston Industrial Estate.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A number of nearby premises have been evacuated and road closures are in place.

“The public are advised to avoid the area and thanked for their patience and cooperation with emergency services at this time.”