Hearts and Hibs announce Black Friday sale

Hearts and Hibs will be hosting a Black Friday sale with supporters encouraged to grab a bargain online.

Supporters will be able to grab a bargain on selected lines as part of the sales.

Hibs are offering the first-team training tops, from just £15, with the accompanying shorts starting from only £8.

Casualwear items and t-shrits are also included in the sale.

Hearts have not yet released the items that will be included in their sale but have announced that a host of products will included in their Maroon Friday sale.