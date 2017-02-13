Hearts commercial executive John McBride dies

Hearts have announced that their commercial executive, John McBride has passed away after a short illness.

The life-long Hearts fan, who joined the club during their time in administration, played a key role in keeping the club afloat and building up relationships to ensure the future success of the club.

An announcement on the club website read: “John was a loving and committed family man. His three daughters; Heather, Andrea and Joy, and his five grandchildren were a constant source of pride. As a Foundation of Hearts pledger from its inception, he was particularly proud that his grandson, Connor, saved his pocket money to pay for the Foundation’s “Create History” board that was displayed in the Main Stand throughout the 2014/15 season.

“John’s courage in the face of serious illness in 2015 was truly inspirational. Having recovered from serious surgery and chemotherapy, he organised a fundraiser in the Gorgie Suite that raised over £20,500 for Maggie’s Centres. It was a cruel blow when the illness returned, but in his usual manner, John responded with great dignity with his thoughts firmly focused on those for whom he cared, and who cared for him.

“The thoughts of the club are with his daughters, his grandchildren and his partner, Liz, at this sad time.