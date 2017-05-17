Hearts fans warned of rail delays ahead of Celtic clash

FANS travelling by train to Hearts’ final league game of the season against Celtic are being urged to leave extra time for their journeys.

The ScotRail Alliance said services through Bellgrove, Bridgeton and Dalmarnock stations on Sunday were expected to be exceptionally busy.

Supporters travelling from Edinburgh can catch a train bound for Helensburgh Central before switching at Bellgrove.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: “Extra staff will be on hand to assist, please follow their instructions to make your journey to the game as smooth as possible. Please buy your tickets in advance, not on the day, as this will help reduce your need to queue.”

Kick-off is 12.30pm.