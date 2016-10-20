Hearts legend John Robertson rushed to hospital after Tynecastle fall

HEARTS hero John Robertson was rushed to hospital today after taking a serious fall at Tynecastle.

Robertson, 52, the Jambos’ record goalscorer with 271 goals, fell down a flight of stairs at the stadium and was left in agony.

He was receiving treatment for broken ribs at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary.

Witnesses at the scene said the fans’ favourite had to be given morphine due to the pain.

A spokesman for Hearts confirmed that Robertson “was injured as a result of a fall”.

They said: “He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary where he remains for treatment.

“We can also confirm that his condition is not life threatening and we will release more information once the full extent of his injuries are known.”

Robertson spent almost his entire playing career at Tynecastle and also managed the club from 2004-2005.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

