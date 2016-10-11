Hearts ordered to ‘disaster proof’ new stand

Health and safety officials have stated that Hearts will need to “disaster proof” their new £12 million stand if the plans are given the green light.

Hearts have unveiled 12 million plans to redevelop Tynecastle.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has ordered that separate work be carried out to protect fans in the event that nearby whisky distillers’ tanks spill and go up in flames as conditions on a planning application currently under consideration by Edinburgh City Council.

While the work was deemed necessary by the HSE, the organisation admitted that the chances of such a disaster taking place were “very remote” but had to be taken into consideration.

The cost of the proposed safety works has not been made clear and it remains to be seen if the additional work would delay the proposed completion time of the project, however, the proposed work, including the new safety work, has to now be voted on with the safety work attached.

It has been recommended that a safety wall between the stadium and a nearby distillery should be reinforced to hold in ethanol used by North British Distillery in the whisky-making process.

The HSE said that “while it takes into account the standard safety features expected for the distillery as a major hazard installation, there remains a very remote chance of a major accident”.

Under current plans work was to begin on the 7,290-seater main stand in November with completion due next September.

John Bury, council head of planning and transport’s report told the Herald stated: “The HSE recognises that the football stadium and distillery have operated next to each other for over 100 years.

“It also notes that the bulk ethanol storage has been present since the mid-1990s, with the Wheatfield, Gorgie and Roseburn Stands being granted planning permission prior to this, and prior to the site requiring hazardous substance consent.

“Given the significance of the hazard and the large numbers of additional people using the stand and the vulnerability of the nursery users, it is recommended that a condition. is included that requires improvements to the Bond Wall, and that the modified hazardous substances consent, be secured prior to the commencement of any part of the development.”