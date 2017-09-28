‘Heavy congestion’ across Edinburgh as rush hour delays expected

Have your say

A number of passengers have reported delays across the city as the rush hour commute continues.

The city bypass is exceptionally busy with delays stretching back at Sheriffhall.

A breakdown on the A720 heading Eastbound is also adding to congestion with a live lane being effectively blocked.

TRISS are understood to have cleared the vehicle, but traffic remains heavy on approach.

There is also congestion on the approach to the Queensferry Crossing.

Traffic services have warned of heavy traffic on Queensferry Road, Comiston Road, Old Dalkeith Road, Stenhouse Drive, St John’s Road and Morningside Road.

In the east of the city there are long queues on Seafield Road East with congestion on Milton Road, Niddrie Mains Road and Sir Harry Lauder Road