‘Heavy traffic’ causing rush hour delays across Edinburgh

There are significant delays across the Capitalt this morning with congestion adding at least 30 minutes on to some drive times.

There are significant queues on routes around Dalkeith, Eskbank, Lasswade, Bonnyrigg, Danderhall and Gilmerton with delays on the Edinburgh-bound A701 and A702.

Drivers have been warned of delays after the M9 E after J1, with the M90, City Bypass and A7 also going slow.

While there does not seem to be one outstanding reason for the delays, earlier roadworks on the City Bypass and M* are thought to have added to the congestion.

Street lighting work was being carried out on the City Bypass until 6am this morning at Herminston Gait, with slip roads on the M8 also closed for street lighting work until 6:30.

There are also a number of additional road works being carried out in the city centre and across Edinburgh, adding to congestion.