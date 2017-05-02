Helicopter used in Arthur’s Seat rescue operation

A man was rushed to hospital by helicopter after being rescued from Arthur’s Seat last night (Monday).

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 6pm following reports a person had been injured.

Pictures from the scene show a coastguard helicopter circling overhead and searches being carried out by torchlight.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 6pm on Monday, May 1 to attend an incident on Arthur’s Seat.

“We dispatched four special operations response team units to the scene.

“The coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service supported us with the retrieval due to the location of the incident.

“One male patient in his twenties was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by coastguard helicopter.”

The extent of the man’s injuries are not yet clear.