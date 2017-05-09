Helix tattoos; the new trend taking Instagram by storm

Some are calling the finest form of minimalism while others are simply aghast, however, Helix tattoos are the new trend that is sweeping the globe in 2017.

Love them or loathe them, Instagram is littered with images of Helix tattoos that are growing in popularity thanks to the social platform.

The trend is simply getting a tattoo on the ear’s upper-outer curve with the popularity of the trend being based of the subtle, delicate, nature-inspired designs on people’s ears.

The feminine tattoo and subtle art form is proving popular with youngsters who can get a tattoo but also use long hair to easily hide the design.

As well as permanent tattoos, many are using temporary tattoos and applying them on their ear to be part of the trend.

What do you think of the latest design? Would you be tempted to get such a tattoo?